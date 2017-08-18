Adopt-A-Pet: Natasha

Meet our Pet of the Day: Natasha!

Natasha is an American Staffordshire Terrier. She is only 3 months old, so she is very much still a puppy. So being a puppy she's going to have a lot of energy and be a tad excitable, but with proper training she'll learn to calm down. Being the breed she is she's going to need lots of exercise, but she does love to give hugs, so it won't take long to warm up to her. She will still need to be spayed, but she's up to date on all her other vaccinations.

If you you're interested in Natasha, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.