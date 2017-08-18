8/18: Sports Clinics

Eau Claire (Mayo Clinic Health Systems) -- The fall sports season is upon us, and Mayo Clinic Health System is back with their Saturday Morning Sports Clinics.

The goal of these clinics is to help get injured athletes off the sidelines and back into the game, as quickly and safely as possible.

Eau Claire Saturdays, August 18 through October 14:

Eau Claire/Luther Campus (715.838.6363). Walk-ins WELCOME, or can call for appointment beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Clinic is 9 -10 a.m. 1400 Bellinger St. Orthopedics, fourth floor.

Fees apply/insurance billed

Available to all high school athletes/boys & girls

Menomonie Saturdays, August 18 through October 14.

Menomonie/Red Cedar (715.233.777). Walk-ins or call for an appointment.

8-10 a.m. 2407 Stout Rd. Orthopedics, second floor.

Fees apply/insurance billed

Available to all high school athletes/boys & girls

Why important to have Clinics on Saturdays?

· A lot of kids get injured during the week, or during the Friday night game

· Don't WAIT & assume the athlete will "bounce back" or "shake it off"

· Early intervention and diagnosis can prevent further injury/start treatment options sooner, including rehabilitation exercises (or movements?) at home

· These kids work hard, hate to be sidelined - help get them back "into the game" sooner

What are some common injuries you see?

· Athletes often train year-round now, regardless of the sport - Overuse injuries

· Knee injuries

· Ankle sprains, shoulder/elbow injuries, hand sprains/fractures.

Who can the athletes expect to see on Saturdays at these Clinics in Eau Claire and Menomonie?

· "One-Stop Shop" - Evaluated and treatment provided by on-site Saturday team:

· Orthopedic surgeon

· Athletic trainer, Nurse or X-ray technician

What about concussions? Do you see athletes for concussion at these Saturday clinics?

· NO - these clinics are not for concussion screenings or evaluations.

· If athlete has concussion symptoms, evaluate quickly -ER to Concussion Clinic-Neurology/Pediatrics

What's the age range for kids to come to these clinics?

· Any high-school aged student from any school can attend these clinics and be evaluated.

· Doesn't matter the sport - if you're injured - Come see us! We can help dancers, football players, cheerleaders, soccer players, runners, golfers, ETC.

· We want to keep these kids healthy, help them heal and get them "back in the game" as soon as is safely possible.