A journey of a lifetime to see total eclipse

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) - Jeff Neumann is traveling to Wyoming to experience Monday's total eclipse. He says, "I think if you're able to witness an eclipse, I think it's definitely worth taking time out of your day or out of your week to travel somewhere where you can see it."

That may sound quite far, but even so, the closest point to Wisconsin to see the full eclipse is Kansas City, which is a seven hour drive.

Dr. Sebastian Heinz, Astronomy Department Chairman at University of Wisconsin, says people aren't overreacting, this is a big deal, "The 2017 eclipse is going to be the most experienced, most watched eclipse in human history."

This is the United State's first total solar eclipse to cross from coast to coast in nearly one hundred years. Dr. Heinz explains, "It's exciting to see nature have a direct impact on your daily life."

And Jeff's been ready to capture this spectacle: he has his camera equipped with a special filter & ISO certified glasses. He also booked his hotel in Wyoming back in January. He says, "I'm glad I did because even then there weren't many openings at certain places. And now? I don't even know. My place is set, so I don't care."

After August 21st, Jeff will be one of the few people to have experienced a total solar eclipse not once, but twice! In 1991, he was stationed at an army base in Oahu, Hawaii when he saw his first eclipse. He explains, "It's almost surreal...It's almost like everything becomes quiet. Even the birds stop chirping."

Dr. Sebastian Heinz says we can expect much of the same for this eclipse, if you're in the path of totality. "The sun goes dark, things turn cold...day goes to night in a matter of minutes!"

Here in southern Wisconsin, 85% of the sun will be covered, with the eclipse beginning around noon, peaking at 1:15 and ending by 2:30.

The Space Place in Madison will host an event for everyone wanting to learn more about next week's eclipse this Friday at 8 pm. They'll also be selling certified eclipse-viewing glasses.

If you miss this total eclipse, the next one to cross over the U.S. is on April 8th, 2024.