Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash on Eau Claire's west side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews responded to a crash on Eau Claire's west side Friday late morning.

News 18 had a reporter on scene shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. He said it appeared to be a multiple car crash at the intersection of Folsom Street and North Clairemont Avenue.

Our reporter said one lane of North Clairemont near Folsom Street was blocked to traffic while crews were on scene. Our reporter saw one person being taken on a stretcher to an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest details.

