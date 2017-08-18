LATEST: Eau Claire crash sends 7 people to hospital, including children

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash on Eau Claire's west side Friday late morning.

Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said there were three vehicles involved in a crash that happened at the intersection of Folsom Street and North Clairemont Avenue.

Coit said a pick-up truck hit an oncoming van, traveling southbound on Clairemont Avenue, when it was trying to take a left turn. Police said the van had the right-of -way and got hit. She said a third vehicle was also involved; the driver was not injured.

Authorities said the van had a female driver and five children in the vehicle. They said the driver of the pick-up truck was the only person in that vehicle. All seven people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Coit said everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. She said the driver of the pick-up truck was cited for failing to yield to the right-of -way.

Posted Aug. 18, 2017 at 11:24 a.m.:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews responded to a crash on Eau Claire's west side Friday late morning.

News 18 had a reporter on scene shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. He said it appeared to be a multiple car crash at the intersection of Folsom Street and North Clairemont Avenue.

Our reporter said one lane of North Clairemont near Folsom Street was blocked to traffic while crews were on scene. Our reporter saw one person being taken on a stretcher to an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest details.