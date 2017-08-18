Govin's Meats & Berries to open 11-acre corn maze, new design features bees

Menomonie (WQOW) - Autumn will soon be in full view, and so will a maze at an area farm.

In a few weeks, Govin's Meats & Berries in Menomonie will open their corn maze etched with the words: "Bees Feed the World".

On Friday, News 18 spoke with John Govin, owner of Govin's Meats & Berries, who said they thought it was a good time to call attention to the importance of bees in agriculture since they pollinate crops, like corn, and our food, including pumpkins and strawberries.

Govin said their farm hired a company out of state called, "Maze Company", to cut the 11-acre maze in five hours. He said the maze is the size of just over eight football fields.

Since 2009, the Govin's Farm has featured a variety of maze designs, including Packer vs. Vikings in 2009, the 100 Years of Boy Scouts in 2010, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2011, Alzheimer's Association in 2012, Wounded Warrior Project in 2013, 100 years of 4-H in Wisconsin in 2014, Garth Brooks in 2015, and Thank You Farmers Culver's in 2016.

He said September's maze, featuring the bees, will be their most difficult one yet, taking a person an average of 1 to 1 1/2 hours to navigate the course. Govin said the corn maze will have a small section tailored for kids and the remainder of the field will be for adults.

According to its website, the maze will open September 23 through October 29; Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children ages 2-4 are $4.25 per ticket. Ages 5 and up are $11 per ticket.