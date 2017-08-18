Babbette's Seeds of Hope soon to be in full bloom

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A sea of sunflowers is returning to the Chippewa Valley, and this time, you'll be able to take a part of it home with you.

Organizers with Babbette's Seeds of Hope said their sunflowers are expected to be in full bloom August 26. You may remember News 18 reported in August 2015 when Eau Claire resident, Don Jaquish, planted four-and-a-half miles of sunflowers along Highway 85 in memory of his late wife, Babbette, who died in 2014 after a nine year battle with a form of leukemia.

To continue Babbette's legacy and love of sunflowers, they are making a comeback with year two of their 6-acre sunflower maze, located at W5725 State Road 85 in Eau Claire.

Organizers said there will be observation towers on site, antique tractors, hay rides, several different photo shoot areas, fun facts and food available on the weekends. They said new this year will be a picking patch, where people can pick sunflowers and give a small monetary donation.

If you'd rather drive around to see the sunflower spectacle, organizers said there are several sunflower fields on Highway 85 in Caryville and the corner of County HH and Highway 37 towards Mondovi.

All proceeds go directly to the Seeds of Hope Endowment Fund, a new partnership between Seeds of Hope and the Eau Claire Community Foundation.