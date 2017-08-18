Rural Eau Claire man sentenced in skid steer incident

A rural Eau Claire man, who rammed his own house with a skid steer, was sentenced to two years probation on Friday.

Brian Asleson, 57, pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery of a law enforcement officer and recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded "no contest" to three misdemeanor charges also stemming from the incident in May 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Asleson fought with a female deputy who was trying to arrest him. She had to use a taser to take him into custody. It happened after deputies were called to Asleson's house after a report that he had rammed a skid steer into the house after getting into a fight with another man.