Solar eclipse viewer DIY using Pizza Hut box

If you still haven't picked up your glasses for the eclipse yet, don't worry.

Pizza Hut has a unique way for you to watch it.

You can use a pizza box and things you have around the house to make a pinhole projector, as shown in a YouTube video made by Pizza Hut.

Cut the box, make a pinhole with foil, and use white paper for the screen.

The farther the pinhole is from the screen, the bigger your image will be.