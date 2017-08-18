Solar eclipse viewer DIY using Pizza Hut box - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Solar eclipse viewer DIY using Pizza Hut box

Posted:

If you still haven't picked up your glasses for the eclipse yet, don't worry.

Pizza Hut has a unique way for you to watch it.

You can use a pizza box and things you have around the house to make a pinhole projector, as shown in a YouTube video made by Pizza Hut. 

Cut the box, make a pinhole with foil, and use white paper for the screen.

The farther the pinhole is from the screen, the bigger your image will be.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.