Eau Claire man accused of running high-volume drug business sentenced

An Eau Claire man, who was accused of running a high-volume drug business out of his home in the Town of Washington in the winter of 2016, was sentenced to 12 months probation and drug counseling on Friday after pleading "no contest" to a misdemeanor count: possession of THC.

Other charges, including three felonies and three misdemeanors, against Jacob Restad, 28, were dropped, according to online court records.

Restad and his brother, Joshua, were charged in December after the West Central Drug Task Force accused them of operating a major marijuana distribution business out of the Blakeley Avenue home in Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Restad admitted buying 40 pounds of pot and selling it. He received a similar sentence in May, after pleading "no contest" to a single felony.