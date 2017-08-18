Saturday's Powerball climbs to $535M

$535 million is up for grabs on Saturday. If you win the Powerball, you could walk away with $338.3 million.

It's hard to even imagine all of the things you could do with that amount of money. So, as a clever way to conceptualize the jackpot, News 18 added up all of the homes for sale in Eau Claire that are listed on Keller Williams website.

Keller Williams listed 218 houses for sale on their website, with a collective price tag of nearly $70 million. Saturday's Powerball winner could by all 218 houses nearly five times.

It's not hard to understand why a clerk at a Holiday Gas Station said she's been selling tickets like crazy.

"Almost everybody is buying a Powerball and getting the powerplay on it which multiplies your numbers .So your odds of winning so your odds are up. A lot of people are buying them right now," said Ashley Embretson, with Holiday Gas Station.

According to CNN Money, the Powerball prize on Saturday night is slated to be the 10th largest Powerball in U.S. history. The highest winning was on January 13th, 2016 which was a $1.6 billion Powerball.