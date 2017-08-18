Blugold Radio to celebrate its grand opening, host Prince tribute concert

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local radio station will soon celebrate its grand opening while paying tribute to the late pop star Prince.

On Wednesday, Blugold Radio announced it is hosting a two-day studio grand opening and showing of two guitars from Prince's collection. The event will be held on September 14 and 15 at Blugold Radio, located near the entrance of UW-Eau Claire's McIntyre Library.

According to a press release, the Prince guitars are on loan from Jaque Bethke's collection, the owner of Design Environments. People will be able to see the guitars and hear them played outside the Blugold Radio studio on September 15.

The two-day event will end with a tribute concert called, "Partyup -- A Prince Tribute", which will be held on September 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Schofield Auditorium. The concert will also feature local musicians. Tickets for the tribute concert are $10 for the public and $5 for students; they will be available for purchase on Friday, Aug. 18.

