Preparing for the eclipse with eye glass protection

If the Chippewa Valley has clear skies on Monday afternoon, you won't want to miss seeing the solar eclipse during your lunch break, but you also don't want to look too closely without eye protection.

News 18 spoke with Dr. Dong-wouk Park, an ophthalmologist for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Friday.

He said if you're preparing to watch the solar eclipse, eye safety should be your top priority.

Dr. Park said you should avoid looking directly at the eclipse because you can experience permanent retina damage in your eyes. He also said if you plan on looking at the shadow with any type of a lens, you should wear authorized eye protection and have certified filters for your lens.

"The only way to protect your eye safely is wearing eclipse glasses, or if you're using cameras, binoculars, a telescope and so forth even the eclipse glasses won't be sufficient. So, you will have to have special filters on them to protect your eyes," Dr. Park said.

Dr. Park said it's important to check and see if your solar eclipse glasses are authentic with no scratches or visible use on them.