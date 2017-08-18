AT&T adds 13 new cell towers to Western Wisconsin - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AT&T adds 13 new cell towers to Western Wisconsin

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - A major mobile company is bringing in several new cell towers to Western Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, AT&T announced it added 13 new cell towers to its 4G LTE network along I-90/I-94 corridor in Western Wisconsin.

According to a press release, AT&T officials said the addition will allow for better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends.

AT&T said the new cell towers are located in Tomah, Sparta, West Salem, Warrens, Bangor, Black River Falls, Hixton and Osseo.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.