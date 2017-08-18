Big Rig Truck Show fires up in new location

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show is back for the eighth year, but don't let the name fool you, because this year it's in a new location with more than just big rigs.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is home to the event for the first time in 2017, and about 150 trucks will be showcased over the weekend.

New to the event is a monster truck show, along with more vendors and trucks, thanks to the 53-acre area compared to just 15 acres in the Chippewa Valley Technical College parking lot, where the event was held in the past.

Linda Biddle, the show coordinator, said the event is a great way to see the life of people who spend their time on the road. “Everything that we purchase out of a store is brought there by a truck. These guys spend their lives in their trucks, it's their homes,” Biddle said.

All of the excitement got started Friday at 3 p.m. and will go through Sunday afternoon.

