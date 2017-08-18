Eau Claire officials asking for public input on Harding Avenue project

Eau Claire (WQOW)- You may have noticed a bit more orange on your route heading into downtown Eau Claire. While it might feel like a nuisance, the city said they are paving the way for some improvements.

This week, the city started a traffic study on Harding Avenue. The road is restricted to one lane, and access to Lee and Jefferson Streets are closed off. City officials are measuring how many cars are traveling through, and if there is congesting during peek traffic hours. The study is being done ahead of the Harding Avenue improvement projects scheduled for 2018.

The city organized an online survey for the project. Officials are asking for feedback from the community as they start designing what the road will look like.

"If we eliminate those turning areas and those intersections, we can safely accommodate bike lanes. Without removing those intersections we wouldn't feel confident for recommending bike lanes at this time," said Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg.

The online survey can be found on the city's website.