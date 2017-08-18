Invest Health Project continues, improves Eau Claire public health

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As one of only 50 cities across the nation, Eau Claire was chosen for an initiative to look for ways to improve public health. Now, we're over half way through and the city is looking forward to the next step.

It's called, "Invest Health Project". It is an 18-month study to see how the city's public health can be improved in terms of food, physical activity, housing and connectivity. The city said in many ways, we are already making these efforts to stay healthy, and there has already been some initiatives started in response to the project. One of them is the rental registration policy, which improves housing quality for both owners and renters throughout the city.

The city said at the end of the next six months, officials hope to have more concrete ways to improve public health.

"What are things that we can do from a food perspective, a housing perspective, a police perspective, a social connectivity perspective and physical environment perspective? What are things that we can do to improve the health of our citizens as we look at how Eau Claire will grow and expand with time," said Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters.

The health department will be presenting an update to the project at the Eau Claire City Council meeting on Monday.

At the council's meeting on Tuesday, the council will be voting on an architecture firm to do some improvements to City Hall. The city said the building hasn't been updated since the 1970's. The firm is expected to start studying and designing improvements to the interior of the building.