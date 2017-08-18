Trial date set for former Altoona police officer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Trial date set for former Altoona police officer

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- A former Altoona police officer will be sentenced for first degree sexual assault this fall. 

Jeffrey Anger was found guilty on one of two counts of first degree sexual assault at a trial earlier this month. Anger was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. 

Court records show that his sentencing hearing will be held on October 27th at 1:30 p.m.

