WI man accused of giving girls drugs, photographing them charged with 10 counts of child porn

Waukesha (WISN) -- A Waukesha man accused of giving drugs to girls and photographing them was charged Friday with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Patrick Dunn, 57, was telling people he was a professional photographer, police said.

Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Dunn's home Wednesday and found drugs, young girls' clothing, firearms and a duffel bag full of sex toys. Police found more than 2,000 files of suspected child photography on Dunn's computer.

"He takes them to fairs. He takes them to his parents' farm to go four wheeling. He was good with the kids," said neighbor Jackie Tyler. "We trusted him. He was our friend, but we never thought in a million years he would do this."

Dunn's website contains hundreds of provocative photos of young women, but according to the criminal complaint, it was photos of a 14-year-old girl he posted, showing her in see-through lingerie that prompted his own sister to call police.

Investigators spoke with a 12-year-old girl who gave them enough information to execute the search warrant. Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said neighbors noticed something wasn't right but were afraid to call police.

"That's disturbing," Baumann said. "People shouldn't feel like hostages in their own neighborhood."

Detectives are now looking into relationships he had with neighborhood girls as young as 11

Dunn's wife, Ariel Dunn, left him in January. She's living out of state, and WISN 12 News reporter Adrienne Pedersen spoke with her over the phone.

"I have no doubt (he would do this) because he's kind of crazy mentally," Ariel Dunn said.

Patrick Dunn is in the Waukesha County Jail. On the current charges alone, Dunn could face hundreds of years in prison.

Police believe there could be other victims out there that they are not aware of.

Please contact Detective Shelly Fisher at 262-524-3783 if your child has been associated with or photographed by Dunn.