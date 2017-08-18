Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke: Trump 'does not have a racist bone in his body'

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, said earlier this week that the president "does not have a racist bone in his body."

Clarke made the comments during a conversation with Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity about the president's response to last weekend's clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

While Trump condemned the white nationalists who converged on Charlottesville, Virginia, he said both sides of the violent incident were to blame. The comments drew outrage from both Republicans and Democrats.

"No matter what President Trump would have said, it wouldn't have drawn any applause from the left. That's just the way they are right now," Clarke said.