Eau Claire community fights Huntington's Disease at "Team Hope Walk"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Saturday morning Carson Park played host to the Eau Claire Team Hope Walk. The third annual event is organized by the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Hundreds walked to raise awareness and money for those suffering from the disease. The rare, but deadly genetic disorder causes systems such as abnormal movements, slurred speech and problems thinking.



Five out of every 100,000 people are diagnosed with the disease, according to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Currently, there is not a cure for the disease that affects many families in Eau Claire.

“This is important to me because my family is personally affected by Huntington's Disease. Both my grandmother and my father had the disease and have since passed away," walk coordinator Natasha Wilkens told News 18. "Then of course I have a 50\50 percent chance of having the disease as well, as well as my child, as well as the rest of my brothers and sisters."

Organizers said their goal is to reach $15,000. Before the walk they already raised $11,000 and they believe Saturday's event will help them surpass their goal.