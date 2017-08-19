WI woman swims for breast cancer research

Terminal cancer patient Mary Gooze can no longer run or cycle, but she can swim. So that's exactly what the 66-year-old from Oregon, Wisconsin is doing to raise money and awareness for metastatic breast cancer.

On Saturday, Gooze completed her 34th fundraising event for "One Woman Many Lakes." Her mile-long swim took place on Chippewa Valley's Long Lake near New Auburn.



Sixteen additional swimmers arrived to join the waters with Mary. Many others cheered on the sidelines, while riding pontoons and paddling kayaks. As of Saturday, her efforts have brought in more than $400,000 worth of donations to her cause.

"Everyone wants to hear a happy story that they're survivors and they have gone on, but in reality, 20-30 percent of all initial breast cancers do metastasize," Gooze said. "So, the funding needs to go to where people are dying, and that's why I have been swimming and raising my voice."

All funds raised are donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. Gooze intends on taking her "One Woman Many Lakes" campaign worldwide, in hopes of bringing her voice all the way to Ireland.

Follow this link to donate to the More for Stage IV fund. All donations will be matched by the month's end.