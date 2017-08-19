19 fire departments respond to largest operation in Chippewa Fire District history

Town of Wheaton (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Fire District needed help from 19 fire departments from different three counties to fight a barn fire in the Town of Wheaton early Saturday morning.



According to officials, the Chippewa Fire District was called to the fire on the 5500 block of 40th Street shortly after 5:00 a.m. They said the property owner, Kurt Solberg, noticed the blaze when he was feeding his farm animals.



Authorities said the first crews on the scene, from Wheaton Station 2, knew they'd need backup as soon as they saw the fire had spread along the entire length of the 270 foot long building. They'd also need help keeping it from spreading to the several other large farming structures nearby the barn.



Using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), crews from Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties responded to the fire, bringing in more than 100 firefighters from 19 different departments. Officials said it was the largest mutual aid operation in the 40 year history of the Chippewa Fire District.



In total, 38 units were called to the scene, including 24 water tenders, two aerial trucks, six engines, three squads and three paramedic ambulances. Crews used more than 300,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.



Officials with the Chippewa Fire District said the barn was destroyed by the blaze, but Solberg had stopped using the building for farming operations and was converting it to storage.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe it was an accident. Officials don't know the total cost of damage at this time. They also said foggy condition Saturday morning made things difficult for firefighters.