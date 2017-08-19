Orr, Connelly look to fill in for injured Cichy

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers will be opening the season less than two weeks from now on September 1st, but Wisconsin is still figuring out how they will replace Jack Cichy, after losing the senior linebacker to a torn ACL.

Fortunately for the Badgers, inside linebacker is the deepest position on the roster. Wisconsin still has three returners with starting experience, including sophomore Chris Orr, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury. Orr says the loss of Cichy won't affect the Badgers defense too much.

"It's not foreign territory or anything like that. If you come in with the same preparation like if you would've started from Day 1, which you should be doing anyway, it won't be a drop off at all," Orr explains, "Maybe you play a different way, maybe your skill sets are different but it won't be a drop off. Everybody just has to play a little bigger, everybody just has to step up a little more. Jack was a vocal guy and he's still going to be a leader from the sidelines, or the booth, or whatever the case may be, but it's a little different missing a guy out there so I think just trying to fill that void is what I try to challenge myself to do."

Another of the big names at inside linebacker is Ryan Connelly. The junior finished with 59 total tackles last season, and he says he's anxious to improve this year.

"Just coming back, I just kind of have to get my sea legs back underneath me a little bit," Connelly says. "Just kind of get used to hitting again. I only had one or two days actually hitting people. Just excited to hit some people for once."

Along with Connelly, the Badgers do have 10 additional linebackers on the roster.