'This is a city of inclusion,' Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett says about rally planned by group known for anti-Muslim views

Milwaukee (WISN) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center says a group called Act for America, the largest anti-Muslim organization in the country, is planning a rally in Milwaukee next month.

The protest is expected at the courthouse, and the city is putting a plan in place to prepare.

According to Act for America's website, the protest will be from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 9.

It is to show support for President Donald Trump's national security policies.

In the days since a white supremacy and Klu Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the group has denounced the violence that took place.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the group has a First Amendment right to protest and expects it will get a permit.

"My message to them is 'We don't want you here.' We don't want any Nazi groups here, any white supremacist or 'alt-right' groups who are coming because this is a city of inclusion. It's not a city of exclusion, and it's not a city of white supremacy so go somewhere else and bother the people there," Barrett said.

"What they believe is that Islam as a religion is inherently dangerous and inherently tied to terrorism. They push a series of conspiracy theories," UW-Whitewater professor Stanislav Vysotsky said.

Barrett said he has talked with police to make sure everyone stays safe.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community say they don't plan on engaging with Act for America and will instead continue to spread positivity.

"(We want to) bring people together of all walks of life, rather than drive a wedge inside and put everyone in boxes. You belong over here and you belong here. Let's all come together and try to talk this out peacefully," said Rizwan Ahmad of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.