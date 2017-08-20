Numbers drawn for $542 million Powerball jackpot - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Numbers drawn for $542 million Powerball jackpot

Posted:

(ABC News) -- The numbers for the $541.9 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night.

The numbers drawn were 17, 68, 19, 43, 39. The Powerball is 13.

On Wednesday night, the jackpot was $510 million. That night's drawing failed to produce a winner.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.