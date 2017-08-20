Numbers drawn for $542 million Powerball jackpot

(ABC News) -- The numbers for the $541.9 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night.

The numbers drawn were 17, 68, 19, 43, 39. The Powerball is 13.

On Wednesday night, the jackpot was $510 million. That night's drawing failed to produce a winner.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.