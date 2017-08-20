Chippewa Falls church hosts annual back-to-school giveaway

A new school year is fast approaching, which means the back-to-school bills are piling up for many students. But a back-to-school giveaway at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls Sunday, may have been just the break families needed.

Families from across the county gathered at the church for its 7th annual back-to-school giveaway event. Free haircuts, backpacks, socks, shoes and more were donated from local businesses and community churches at no cost.



The goal for the church was to work with no budget, and they pulled it off with the help of such a generous community.

"The average cost of school supplies now are astronomical, I believe, in the Chippewa area," Pastor Michael Houle said. "It's over $150 per kid, and that really matters. And so we just want to hands and feet of Jesus and just show people the reality of God's love that's practical and tangible."

Each year the event gives away an average of 600 backpacks filled with supplies. This year the church lined up 650, anticipating nearly 1000 visitors. The pastor was proud to tell News 18 that the event has never run out of supplies.