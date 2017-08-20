Amateur Baseball - Sunday

AMATEUR BASEBALL
WBA Playoffs - Championship Game
OSSEO MERCHANTS 4
SPARTA MILLER 6
Miller: 2017 WBA Champs
Playoff Awards (courtesy of WBA)
Offensive MVP - Nolan Ritter (Sparta)
Defensive MVP - Jesse Brockman (Osseo)
Most Valuable Pitcher - Mitch Voter (Sparta)
Elmer Swanson Sportsmanship Award - (Osseo Merchants)
