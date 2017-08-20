Amateur Baseball - Sunday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Amateur Baseball - Sunday

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
AMATEUR BASEBALL
WBA Playoffs - Championship Game

OSSEO MERCHANTS   4
SPARTA MILLER   6
Miller: 2017 WBA Champs

Playoff Awards (courtesy of WBA)
Offensive MVP - Nolan Ritter (Sparta)
Defensive MVP - Jesse Brockman (Osseo)
Most Valuable Pitcher - Mitch Voter (Sparta)
Elmer Swanson Sportsmanship Award - (Osseo Merchants)

