Gaglianone ready for bounce back season

Madison (WQOW) -- Two Fridays from now, College Football will officially return to Camp Randall Stadium, and one guy who is looking forward to this season is place kicker Rafael Gaglianone.

The junior missed 11 games in 2016 with a back injury, but still converted 7 of 8 on his field goal attempts. He did receive a medical hardship waiver so Gaglianone does return to the roster as a junior in 2017 and he remains optimistic about this year.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm feeling as good as I've felt in a really long time," Gaglianone says, "Kicking has been good, just excited you know. I'm just trying to put it all together when the lights come on you know. I feel like we've been doing everything right on the preparation, the routine and everything. The balls have been jumping up. I'm excited to see how it all ends up."

The Badgers return to practice Monday - the season opens on September 1st.