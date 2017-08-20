Eau Claire prepares for total solar eclipse

On Monday, people around the country will gather to witness a total solar eclipse. It'll be the first total solar eclipse to be visible from across the U.S. since 1979.

In Eau Claire, it will appear as a partial eclipse. About 82% of the sun will be covered by the moon, but that doesn't mean the people here aren't 100% excited to see it.

“I'm very excited about it because it sort of would be a once in a life time type thing for me to experience,” Nancy Peloquin of Chippewa Falls told News 18.

Many people in Eau Claire are looking forward to seeing their first ever total eclipse. Families and friends are having viewing parties and traveling to find the perfect location to view the eclipse.

“You can share this with your grandparents and kids, and it's big memory for all of them,” Independence resident Dondie Smieje said.

For some, like John Goodale of Eau Claire who said he will be watching with his dog, the eclipse is receiving more attention than it warrants. Others, like Joel Sorensen also of Eau Claire, consider it a spiritual event.

“It's going to be everyone just "kinda" looking out, and "kinda" dazed out. Some super natural kind of happening,” Sorensen explained.

If you plan on looking up during Monday's eclipse, it's vital you have the proper eye wear. An eye doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire told News 18 that the eclipse will cause damage to your retinas if you look directly into it without protection, especially for children.



"Young people have clearer optical systems meaning that their lens is clearer their cornea is clearer than the older population so they are more prone to more damage in the back of the eye," Dr. Dong-wouk Park said.



Dr. Park urged everyone to purchase the proper glasses if they want to experience the event. Though, he also said unless you can be sure you child will keep their glasses on during the entire eclipse, it might be best to keep them indoors.