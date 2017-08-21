MUST SEE: SOLD! Aston Martin draws record $22M

(WQOW) -- An Aston Martin DBR-1 sole at auction on Friday for $22.5 million.
That's the most a British-made car has ever fetched on an auction block. Aston Martin only built five of these cars, and this is the first time one has gone on sale to the public. The model competed in more than a dozen races in the lat 1950's, and James Bond drove the similar DB-5 model in several films.
The sale was made at t he R-M Sothby's Classic Car Auction in Monterey, California. It's not known who called in the winning bid.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.