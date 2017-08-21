Adopt-A-Pet: Quinn

Meet our Pet of the Day: Quinn!
Quinn is a 3-year-old, spayed brown tabby cat. She may be a little high maintenance. She likes things her way, and she loves to be the center of attention. She enjoys a good brushing, chin scratches, and her very own spot on your lap. So, she'd be perfect for a family that's just looking for one cat to add to their family. She's a great girl. She has energy, loves to play with toys, she's a typical cat in that sense.
If you're interested in Quinn, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.