Adopt-A-Pet: Quinn

Meet our Pet of the Day: Quinn!

Quinn is a 3-year-old, spayed brown tabby cat. She may be a little high maintenance. She likes things her way, and she loves to be the center of attention. She enjoys a good brushing, chin scratches, and her very own spot on your lap. So, she'd be perfect for a family that's just looking for one cat to add to their family. She's a great girl. She has energy, loves to play with toys, she's a typical cat in that sense.

If you're interested in Quinn, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.