8/21: JDRF One Walk

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many of us know someone dealing with Type One Diabetes, that's why it's so important to find a cure. You can help get closer to finding that cure by taking part in the JDRF One Walk.

JDRF One Walk, Sunday, Sept. 10 at Oak Pavilion in Carson Park. Registration starts at 11:00 a.m. Walk begins at 12:00 p.m.



There will be a door prize raffle and silent auction, DJ and light lunch served. If a walker raises $100 or more in donations, they will receive a walk t-shirt. There is no cost to register for the walk.

