TODAY: Longfellow elementary students to receive free school supplies, haircuts

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One local church is helping an elementary school and its students get ready for the upcoming school year.

Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire is hosting its back-to-school event for Longfellow Elementary students and families. The event is on Monday, Aug. 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Longfellow Elementary School, located at 500 Balcom Street.

Holly Larson, a spokesperson with Longfellow, said families will have access to free haircuts, clothing and free produce provided by Feed My People Food Bank.