Badgers ranked 9th in AP Preseason poll

COLLEGE FOOTBALL



The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (52) 14-1 1,513 2

2. Ohio St. (3) 11-2 1,414 6

3. Florida St. (4) 10-3 1,396 8

4. Southern Cal (2) 10-3 1,325 3

5. Clemson 14-1 1,201 1

6. Penn St. 11-3 1,196 7

7. Oklahoma 11-2 1,170 5

8. Washington 12-2 1,150 4

9. Wisconsin 11-3 926 9

10. Oklahoma St. 10-3 889 11

11. Michigan 10-3 881 10

12. Auburn 8-5 880 24

13. LSU 8-4 784 13

14. Stanford 10-3 695 12

15. Georgia 8-5 690 -

16. Louisville 9-4 629 21

17. Florida 9-4 624 14

18. Miami 9-4 492 20

19. South Florida 11-2 327 19

20. Kansas St. 9-4 317 -

21. Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16

22. West Virginia 10-3 207 18

23. Texas 5-7 173 -

24. Washington St. 8-5 133 -

25. Tennessee 9-4 114 22

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.