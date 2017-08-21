Badgers ranked 9th in AP Preseason poll - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Badgers ranked 9th in AP Preseason poll

Posted:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
   The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:
                                                Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (52)                14-1      1,513      2
  2.  Ohio  St.  (3)                11-2      1,414      6
  3.  Florida  St.  (4)          10-3      1,396      8
  4.  Southern  Cal  (2)        10-3      1,325      3
  5.  Clemson                          14-1      1,201      1
  6.  Penn  St.                        11-3      1,196      7
  7.  Oklahoma                        11-2      1,170      5
  8.  Washington                    12-2      1,150      4
  9.  Wisconsin                      11-3          926      9
10.  Oklahoma  St.                10-3          889    11
11.  Michigan                        10-3          881    10
12.  Auburn                              8-5          880    24
13.  LSU                                    8-4          784    13
14.  Stanford                        10-3          695    12
15.  Georgia                            8-5          690      -
16.  Louisville                      9-4          629    21
17.  Florida                            9-4          624    14
18.  Miami                                9-4          492    20
19.  South  Florida              11-2          327    19
20.  Kansas  St.                      9-4          317      -
21.  Virginia  Tech              10-4          240    16
22.  West  Virginia              10-3          207    18
23.  Texas                                5-7          173      -
24.  Washington  St.              8-5          133      -
25.  Tennessee                        9-4          114    22
   Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.

