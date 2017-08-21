Eau Claire Children's Museum celebrates the solar eclipse

People young and old gathered downtown Eau Claire to see the rare eclipse on Monday.

Part of Grand Avenue was closed for the Eau Claire Children's Museum block party in celebration of the eclipse. The block party featured food trucks, live music from Kid DJ Trill Will, face painting, balloon animals and a special eclipse viewing area for kids and grown ups.

"It's a big deal because it's a really unique chance to see the moon go between the earth and the sun and give us a really neat view of solar prominences and different things that come off of the sun that we normally wouldn't see during the daytime," said Katie Julsrud, the education coordinator for Eau Claire Children's Museum.

The block party was so popular that the museum ran out of solar eclipse sunglasses.