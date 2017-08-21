Bloomer woman films eagle killing deer fawn

Crivitz (WQOW) – A Bloomer woman videotaped a bald eagle killing a deer fawn swimming in a lake while vacationing at her home near Crivitz.

News 18 spoke with Julie Smith, of Bloomer, who said on June 30 at 5:30 a.m. she saw something in the water of Lake Noquebay.

Smith said when she got closer, she saw it was a fawn swimming around in circles. Smith said in the 15 years since she's lived there, she's never seen anything like this.

While filming the fawn, she said an American bald eagle swooped down on top of the fawn, attacking and drowning it.

Smith said eventually the eagle dragged the fawn's body onto the shore, where it returned to feed on the carcass for the next three days.