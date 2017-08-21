Trump to give nationally televised prime-time address Monday

(CNN) - On Monday night, President Trump is scheduled to give his first nationally televised prime-time address in months. He's expected to announce a new strategy in America's 16 year-old war in Afghanistan.

“It's a very big decision for me. I took over a mess, and we're going to make it a lot less messy,” Trump said.

Trump has questioned the purpose of America's continued involvement in Afghanistan, repeatedly advocating for a full withdrawal on Twitter before running for president. But, ABC News is reporting the new plan could include adding 4,000 new troops to the 8,000 already there. The founder of the controversial security firm, “Blackwater,” has also lobbied the president to begin relying more heavily on private contractors.

This crucial national security decision comes amid questions about the president's leadership capability. The president's approval ratings, taking a hit, dipping below 40 percent in three key states that helped trump win the presidency, including Wisconsin.