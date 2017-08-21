Eau Claire residents turn their eyes to the sky for the solar eclipse

Science junkies waited out the mid-morning hours at UW-Eau Claire's outdoor amphitheater to experience an astronomical event of a lifetime, the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse.

Although a total eclipse wasn't seen in Wisconsin, 83 percent was enough for viewers who used their creativity to build crafts to view the shadow.

"It's a spotting scope, which we use for hunting. You can reverse it and get the reflection of the sun onto the paper," Raquel Goodman said.

The blue hues of the sky faded to a slight gloom starting around noon. The eclipse peaked in the Eau Claire area at 1:10 p.m.

"It doesn't happen very often," George Stecher, UW-Eau Claire Physics and Astronomy Professor said.

Professors at UW-Eau Claire joined the frey, taking pictures, looking through telescopes and even using saltine crackers to see the eclipse shapes.

"I find it fascinating that our clockwork predictions work so well. We knew exactly when this was happening. We can see just the moon blocking out the sun, historically it's been very important, we've learned a lot about the sun from this," Stecher said.

The solar event that has grown in excitement over the weeks has come to an end, but viewers say the hype was worth the wait.

"It's just a very interesting event," Stecher added.

If Monday's eclipse left you wanting more, a total eclipse will happen in Wisconsin in 2099, 82 years from now.

Another total eclipse will happen much earlier than the one projected to be seen in the Dairy State, but you will have to travel to view it. The next total solar eclipse will happen on April 8th, 2024. The Eau Claire area will see a partial solar eclipse with 74 percent of the sun covered.