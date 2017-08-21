UW-Eau Claire Football Media Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire football team is starting its second full week of practice. Prior to Monday's workout, second-year head coach Dan Larson and four of his players take time to meet the media on campus.



While it's still very early, Larson can already see good veteran leadership in practice, and with an influx of 55 first-year players, the competition level is also up.



"The way that we're practicing now is at a much faster and a much physical level, the competition aspect of it is just night and day different than where we were last year," Larson says, "and that's part of our culture, we try to practice and do things a lot harder Tuesday through Thursday, or Tuesday through Friday, so that the game part of it is a little bit, hopefully, simpler for us on Saturday."



Among the 67 returning players is junior quarterback JT Denhartog, who's about to enter his third season as the Blugolds starter. Last year, Denhartog threw for 12 touchdowns and 1,491 yards. He also ran for five TD's and 266 yards.



"The whole offense, including myself, was really focused on just learning the plays, making sure all that was down," says Denhartog, "and this year, all the returning guys are really knowing the playbook pretty well and are able to focus on just more techniques."



"Being that this will be me and JT's third season together, now, I'd say, you know, he always had control of the huddle," says senior running back Gerald Childs, "but with Coach Larson's offense, you know, his leadership is, you know, it's there, and that's what you need from your quarterback."



UWEC's recruiting efforts this offseason were focused on bringing more speed and athleticism to the program, and with a large incoming class, there's also greater depth than in past years. Some of the newcomers may find themselves on the field once the season begins.



"How much those guys are in the two deep or playing the first couple weeks really kind of depends on about the next week and a half," Larson says, "we won't put them out there in a full time capacity role if they're not mentally ready to go because athletic ability can only take you so far. But I would see those guys and I would see a lot of our incoming guys, or our new first year players, definitely contributing to our two deep and maybe even beyond that throughout the season."



The 2016 Blugolds gave up an average of 34 points per game, but with the greater depth, as well as better familiarity with the defensive philosophies, the veterans think there's a good chance the unit will be stronger this season.



"Last year they were maybe a step behind because they were thinking about things a little bit too much," says senior defensive lineman Justin Viss, "so now we can just react and play at a faster speed."



"We're able to split up, actually, in practice, have two different sides, one defense here, one defense there on the other side of the field, and just get a ton of different reps," senior linebacker Kaeleb Stangler says about the added depth, "and that will really help on film and correct the corrections that we need to make to be a stronger defense."



The Blugolds begin the season, Saturday, September 2, when they travel to St. Thomas (MN).