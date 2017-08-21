Gov. Walker introduces database for Foxconn suppliers, potential employees

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As Wisconsin state officials continue to look to land Foxconn and the promise of thousands of jobs, Gov. Scott Walker is working to expand those jobs all across the state.

On Monday, Gov. Walker stopped by Chippewa Valley Technical College to announce the Supply Chain Marketplace, a new website meant to be used as a tool for businesses looking to get involved with Foxconn, either as a supplier during construction or to help build the Foxconn plant. The website can also be used by potential employees to find jobs within these companies. Walker said Monday, despite criticism from lawmakers, Foxconn will lead to more jobs across the state.

"Some of the criticisms I hear up until now, before Foxconn, were you need to do more to create good paying jobs. So, the very people who have been attacking us for that, even though we've got more people employed in the state than we ever have before. Some of those very same people have now shifted gears and said, 'Well, we don't like this scenario'," Walker said.

News 18 asked the Governor if he is worried about Foxconn backing out of the deal, as they did in Pennsylvania a few years ago. He said that this deal is different, and that the company backed away in Pennsylvania because the state changed governors during the deal. Walker said that is a good reason not to change who the governor is. Walker has not officially entered the race for governor.

Representative Dana Wachs, a democratic candidate for governor, voted against the incentive package last week. In a statement, he said:

Walker is "rushing here to Eau Claire, to defend a scheme that would put taxpayers on the hook until 2043 for a proposal that may create far fewer jobs than advertised and potentially much higher costs. It would bring Chinese-style economics to Wisconsin, complete with air and water pollution, fewer worker protections, and government choosing winners and losers based on which corporations curry favor with them."

Wachs said he cannot support a package where the true environment impact has not been vetted.