LATEST: US troops arriving soon in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and US policy in Afghanistan (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The top U.S commander for the Middle East says the first deployments of new U.S. forces will arrive in Afghanistan "pretty quickly."'

Gen. Joseph Votel estimates it could take days or a few weeks.

He says that "what's most important for us now is to get some capabilities in to have an impact on the current fighting season."

Votel spent last weekend in Afghanistan.

He spoke on Tuesday to reporters traveling with him to Saudi Arabia.

8:50 a.m.

Pakistan says the American ambassador has met with the foreign minister to discuss President Donald Trump's accusation that Pakistan is sheltering terrorists.

Pakistan also says that Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "in the next few days" in Washington.

A Pakistani government statement isn't directly addressing Trump's accusations or his warning that Pakistan put an "immediate" end to its practice of harboring insurgents.

The statement does stress "Pakistan's perspective and desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan."

The statement says the minister reminded the American ambassador that thousands of Pakistanis have been victims of terrorism and that Pakistan wants to work with other countries to "eliminate the menace of terrorism."

8:15 a.m.

Germany's foreign minister is calling on the United States to consult with Europe on how to make Afghanistan "more peaceful and more secure."

Sigmar Gabriel says it's important to ensure that "people from Afghanistan don't have to flee to us."

He says "further migration destabilizes not just Afghanistan but also Europe."

Afghans were the third-biggest group of people seeking asylum in Germany in July, behind Syrians and Iraqis.

President Donald Trump has recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.

9:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says U.S. troops "will fight to win" in Afghanistan. And he's using his prime-time address to the nation to offer a "clear definition" of victory.

Trump says victory in Afghanistan will mean "attacking our enemies" and "obliterating" the Islamic State group. He's also vowing to crush al-Qaeda, prevent the Taliban from taking over the country, and stopping terror attacks against Americans.

Trump is discussing his strategy in Afghanistan, and noting the frustration that many Americans have about the 16-year war.

9:18 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his new strategy on Afghanistan will be based on conditions on the ground, not timing.

The president says in an address to the nation that he will not "talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities."

Trump is outlining the pillars of his strategy to address Afghanistan and the South Asia region. He says the U.S. is not about nation building, but rather, "we are killing terrorists."

9:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. needs a plan for "and honorable and enduring outcome" in Afghanistan.

He says a rapid exit would have unacceptable consequences.

Trump says, "a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum" that the Islamic State group and al-Qaida would fill.

The president was making a rare, nationally televised address late Monday on his strategy for what is America's longest war.

Trump says his original instinct was to pull out of Afghanistan, but he shifted his view after studying the issue "from every conceivable angle."

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he shares the frustration of Americans with the nation's long war in Afghanistan.

Trump says in an address to the nation that his "original instinct was to pull out," but he reached a different conclusion after studying the issue once he was in the Oval Office.

Trump says the United States must seek "an honorable and enduring outcome" worthy of the sacrifices in the region.

He says a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists would instantly fill.

Trump spoke during a prime-time address on his plan for handling the 16-year conflict in Afghanistan.

6:35 p.m.

A leader of the GOP's non-interventionist wing says it's a "terrible idea" to send any more American troops to Afghanistan.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky issued a statement ahead of a prime-time address by President Donald Trump to unveil his updated Afghanistan policy. It is expected to include a few thousand more U.S. forces.

Paul says the mission in Afghanistan "has lost its purpose."

He also wants Congress to more aggressively assert its war-making powers. Paul is planning to propose an amendment next month to the annual defense policy bill that would repeal the war authorizations that Congress granted after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Paul says if the White House and Congress "want to continue the war in Afghanistan, then at the very least Congress should vote on it."