UPDATE: Eau Claire City Council votes down 'Living Wage' proposal

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire City Council has voted down a Living Wage ordinance for city employees, and will likely not revisit the topic for some time.



The measure was voted down 8-3 at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Some of the members in opposition said they cast their vote because the ordinance did not go far enough.



The proposal called for raising wages for city employees who work at least three months out of the year, and for at least 20 hours per week to $12.27 per hour. City staff said based on last year's payroll, the change would have affected 22 employees and cost the city about $30,000 per year.



The measure was postponed indefinitely, which means the city council can not revisit the ordinance for at least one year unless substantive changes are made.

Posted Aug. 21, 2017



Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An effort to raise wages for Eau Claire workers was back in front of the Eau Claire City Council on Monday, and the topic fell on supportive ears.

Most citizens who spoke during the meeting were in favor of the change, but were hesitant to call it a true 'Living Wage,'

Most citizens who spoke during the meeting were in favor of the change, but were hesitant to call it a true 'Living Wage,'

"It isn't really comprehensively thinking about what kind of city we want to be in Eau Claire. Are we a city that says, if you work you should be able to support your family, and if that's what we believe, if we believe a person who works 40 hours a week should support their family then we should make sure that that's the kind of city we are, where that is actually possible," said Emily Anderson, an Eau Claire resident who spoke during Monday's meeting.

The city council will vote on the proposed ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night.