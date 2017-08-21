Eau Claire City Council talks parking changes, Invest Health Project

Eau Claire (WQOW)- On Monday, the Eau Claire City Council received an update to the Invest Health Project, an effort officials said is making Eau Claire a healthier, happier place for everyone.

The project brings together leaders from several different city entities, from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Eau Claire City Manager, to UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Housing Authority. Over the last year, the group has studied how to improve public health by ways of diet, physical activity and housing, among other things.

The project is not over just year, officials have another six months to learn more. Those involved with the project said a symposium is expected to be scheduled late this year, or early next year.

The city council will be taking up a vote Tuesday that could relax some of the parking restrictions around downtown. The proposal looks at several locations, including the public parking lot near the Schlegelmilch House. Right now a permit is required, but if passed, that requirement would be removed. The proposal would also remove timing restrictions on South Dewey Street near the downtown fire station. The change would, however, restrict parking on one side of South Farwell Street from Washington Street to Summit Avenue.

City staff said if approved, this is meant to be the first of many changes to make parking more accommodating and safer throughout the city.

