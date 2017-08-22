MUST SEE: Man drives into sinkhole - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Man drives into sinkhole

Posted:

 (WQOW) -- A recent incident in China is proving how important it is to be alert while driving.

Surveillance video shows a sinkhole opening up right in the middle of the street, but that's not all. It also shows a man driving right into it! Authorities has the street blocked off, but reportedly, the man was looking at his phone right before plunging in.

