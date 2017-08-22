8/22: Tips to Starting a Second Career

Eau Claire (R.W. Baird) -- Interviewing for a new job can be an especially anxious process, especially if you're looking to start a different career or restart your old one after a long absence.

What should people know going into the interview?

Use relatable accomplishments. Make the case that you think "outside the box" and are flexible. Have confidence.

Any tips if you're re-entering the workforce after a long absence?

Expect to be asked about gaps in your resume. Don't discount any skills you've acquired during your absence. Make it clear how much resuming your career means to you.

If you're considering a major career shift, how should you approach your job search?

Networking is #1 priority. Remain open to new possibilities. Always sell yourself and your experiences in a positive way. A negative attitude will only impede your attempts to rekindle your career.

Mastering the job interview is essential.

