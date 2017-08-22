2 Chetek men arrested after suspicious death in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) - Police have arrested two people after a suspicious death in Barron County.

On Tuesday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Saastad, 62, of Chetek, and Mike Wojciechowski, 37, of Chetek, in connection with the death of Mark Johnson.

According to a press release, Saastad is being held on felony charges of maintaining a drug house, resisting and obstructing for knowingly concealing items at the scene of the death. Wojciechowski is being held on a probation violation along with the charges of resisting and obstructing a party to the crime and theft for taking money from Johnson after he died.

Authorities said autopsy results indicated Johnson died from natural causes at Saastad's residence in Chetek after a night of all three men smoking meth.

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald on Tuesday, who said Johnson had medical issues. He said they are waiting for a toxicology report but know that Johnson had meth in his system based on initial investigations.

Officials said Johnson's body was dragged to his car and money was taken from him. They said he was stuffed into the passenger seat of the car and Wojciechowski drove the car down the road and left it. Authorities said Saastad raked out drag marks and disposed of the drug evidence.

Saastad and Wojciechowski are being held in the Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney's Office.