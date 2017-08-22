TODAY: "Mobile Food Pantry" opens to the Eau Claire community - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

TODAY: "Mobile Food Pantry" opens to the Eau Claire community

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local food bank and school district are partnering for a free food distribution to the community.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feed My People Food Bank and the Eau Claire Area School District will host the "Mobile Food Pantry" distribution in the parking lot of McKinley Charter School, located at 1266 McKinley Road in Eau Claire.

News 18 spoke with Suzanne Becker, the assistant director of Feed My People Food Bank, who said fresh produce, including fruits and vegetables, as well as crackers, pasta and other non-perishables, will be distributed during Tuesday's event.

Organizers said the all community members in need are welcome to attend, including McKinley Charter students and their families.

