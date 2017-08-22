LATEST: Body of missing rural Durand woman found in Chippewa River

Dunn County (WQOW) – Police said the body of a missing rural Durand woman has been found.

Dunn County Field Services Captain Kevin Bydg told News 18 the body of Kathleen Schlosser, 59, from rural Durand, was found in the Chippewa River on Wednesday mid-afternoon.

Authorities said Schlooser's vehicle was found Monday evening north east of Rock Falls, but she was no where to be found. They said she was missing since Monday after she didn't show up when family members were expecting her.

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities are searching for a Durand woman, who was reported missing in the town of Rock Creek.

On Tuesday, News 18 spoke with Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith. He said Kathleen Schlosser, 59, from rural Durand, was reported missing Monday evening after she didn't show up when family members were expecting her.

Smith said authorities located Schlosser's vehicle Monday evening north east of Rock Falls, but she was no where to be found.

"We started up right away this morning (Tuesday), and we've been searching both the river and land trying to see if there's if she may have walked off from the path, where she was on. We really don't have any idea where she is right now. And now, we've got local fire departments and the DNR and the sheriff's office are searching for her, plus a bunch of volunteers," said Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith.

Authorities said Schlosser was last seen north east of Rock Falls at about noon on Monday. They said she was wearing a denim shirt with tan capri pants. She is 5'4", 110 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

He said since Monday evening, authorities searched the woods in Rock Creek, near the Caryville boat landing and along the shoreline, as well as in the Chippewa River.

If you have any information regarding Schlosser's whereabouts, please call the Dunn County Sheriff's Department at 715-232-1348.