MISSING: Dunn Co. authorities search for missing rural Durand woman

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities are searching for a Durand woman, who was reported missing in the town of Rock Creek.

On Tuesday, News 18 spoke with Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith. He said Kathleen Schlosser, 59, from rural Durand, was reported missing Monday evening after she didn't show up when family members were expecting her.

Smith said authorities located Schlosser's vehicle Monday evening north east of Rock Falls, but she was no where to be found.

Authorities said Schlosser was last seen north east of Rock Falls at about noon on Monday. They said she was wearing a denim shirt with tan capri pants. She is 5'4", 110 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

He said since Monday evening, authorities searched the woods in Rock Creek, near the Caryville boat landing and along the shoreline, as well as in the Chippewa River.

If you have any information regarding Schlosser's whereabouts, please call the Dunn County Sheriff's Department at 715-232-1348.